In its bid to contribute to the quest of eradicating air pollution, solve the crisis caused by the high cost of diesel for various estate dwellers in Nigeria, a real estate developer, Dr. Kennedy Okonkwo, has today, delivered 205 units of fully solar-powered houses in Citadel View estate in Lagos.

The company delivered 205 units out 306 launched exactly one year ago.

Okonkwo, who revealed this while addressing journalists on the premises of the estate, said that the company has decided to tap into the nature to solve some of the Nigerian problems which include climate change, energy and inflation crises among others by delivering in its second fully powered estate.

He said: “The beauty of what we are doing is that climate change is real, carbon in our atmosphere is real and we cannot use our hands to destroy the earth that God has given to us. The same God has also given us sunlight.

“The whole essence of Citadel is the solar revolution, it is to ensure that we harness the power of the sun.

“The reason we decided to tap into the power of the sun was because, there was a COVID-19, after that we had Ukraine-Russian war, energy crisis, diesel price was 155 per litre before COVID-19 and by the time COVID came, it was now N600 per litre.

“Then, the income of average Nigerian is not increased, the inflation is affecting everything and all the estates has the same complain.

“We said to ourselves that we need to look inwards and find out how we can solve those problems. So, with all these rising costs and inflation, we thought it wise to execute this project.”

According to him, the total estate consists of 306 units but the first 205 is ready for customers and subscribers.

“We have partnered with reputable brands when it comes to solar inverters because we know that when we partner with a leading European brand, we will have the best quality that Nigerians deserve.

“People say that the sola system does not last, that after one month, it packs up but the company we have partnered with has a five year warranty.

“Inverter systems are scalable and you get to enjoy more power supply.