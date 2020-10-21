EndSARS: Wike imposes 24-hour curfew in 3 LGAs

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has imposed a 24-hour curfew in the entire Oyigbo Local Government Area of the state and some parts of Ohio/Akpor local government.

In a state wide broadcast Wednesday evening, the governor also announced the other areas affected by the curfew as Mile 1, Mile 2, Emenike, Ikokwu and Iloaubuchi areas of Port Harcourt Local Government Area as well as Oil Mill area of Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

He explained that the decision to impose the curfew was taken after a State Security Council meeting which held at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

Wike stated that while the State Government appreciate and commend the peaceful nature of the on going “EndSARS protests, it was becoming clear by the day that the protest had been hijacked by hoodlums to unleash carnage.

The Governor said; “Earlier today, some hoodlums attacked and destroyed Police Stations and Court buildings in Oyigbo Local Government Area of the State. Another set of hooligans were also on rampage at the Ikokwu spare parts markets disturbing public peace and damaging property.”

He declared that the State government could watch helplessly and allow trouble-makers to take the laws into their hands and use the current situation to create a state of panic and insecurity.

To this end, he said consequently, the State’s Security Council had decided to impose curfew in some parts of the State to secure lives and property.

“A 24-hour curfew has been imposed on Mile 1, Mile 2, Emenike, Ikokwu and Iloaubuchi arears of Port Harcourt from 6.30 p.m. today 21st October 2020.”

“A 24-hour curfew has been imposed on the entire Oyigbo Local Government Area from 6.30 p.m. today, 21st October 2020; a 24-hour curfew has also been imposed on Oil mill area in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area,” he said.

The governor therefore, directed security agencies to enforce the curfew with effect from 6.30 p.m. today 21st October 2020.

Similarly, Local Government Chairmen have been directed to mobilize vigilantes and work with security agencies to ensure that no hoodlum is allowed to disturb the peace or destroy lives and property in their Local Government Areas.

“We urge all citizens to remain vigilant and report all suspicious characters to the security agencies for immediate action. Let me appeal to our youths not to allow themselves to be used to roll-back the peace we are enjoying in the State under any pretext,” he added.

