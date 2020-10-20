EndSARS: We stand with Nigerian youths but didn’t shut oil installations —NUPENG

As the EndSARS protests continue to spread across the country, the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas (NUPENG), has expressed strong solidarity and support for the protest.

The union said it stood with Nigerian youths against Police brutality and called for immediate and far reaching Police reforms as requested by the young protesters.

NUPENG said many of its members are as well victims of Police brutality and abuses through extortion, detention, harassment and intimidation nationwide.

But the NUPENG stated that no organ of the union has ordered shutting down of fuel stations or oil installations.

“We sincerely empathize with all victims of police brutality including our members across the country and we peacefully join all well meaning Nigerians to say Police brutality must stop.” the union said.

