#EndSARS: We must reconcile to rebuild our Lagos, says Hamzat

Following the hijack of the #EndSARS protests by hoodlums, who destroyed monuments and public assets, Lagos State government has called for reconciliation among residents, saying Lagosians must come together as a united people to rebuild the state.

The State Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, made the call on Friday during a radio programme, maintaining that the intention of the initiators of the peaceful #EndSARS protests was genuine until it was hijacked by hoodlums who unleashed violence across Lagos and Nigeria.

“We have to be sincere. The genuine protesters were peaceful. They were demanding for something that we all can understand and the governor and myself marched with them,” he said.

The deputy governor, however, charged Lagosians to come together as a united people to rebuild society, notwithstanding the unfortunate turn of events which led to the destruction of infrastructure, such as the City Hall, the palace of the Oba of Lagos, the ultramodern Oyingbo Transit Hub, among many others.

Hamzat, while consenting that the need for the protest was very clear to all Nigerians, expressed disappointment that those who did not mean well succeeded in discrediting the exercise to achieve their sinister motives.

He, however, enjoined youths to embrace peace, saying there was need to sit and intelligently dialogue and avoid destroying “businesses set up to employ our people.”

“We must dialogue with ourselves, we must intelligently sit down and decide the best way to move our State and Country forward.

“Let’s all calm down; let’s all relax. Let’s not destroy businesses set up to employ our people. Those who have ideas should bring them up for discussion,” Hamzat said.

