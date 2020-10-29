EndSARS: We have rights to demand good governance – Afro-pop tar, Sean Dampte

Music sensation, Oluyole Oluwaseun, better known as Dampte, has said Nigerian youths have the right to demand good governance as it was seen during the nationwide protests tagged ‘EndSARS’.

Sharing his thoughts on the recent agitations for good governance and protests against police brutality and unjust killings in Nigeria by the youth, the Marcelina crooner revealed the important lessons from the whole saga.

In his words: “The major lesson here is that as a people we have a voice! We have the right to demand good governance.”

The hitmaker, however, charged Nigerians not to relent but always stand for what they want anytime any day. “I will want us to not relent! The leaders now know the power has shifted and we can’t relent! I am proud of everyone that showed support. To those who lost someone, my sincere condolences,” he said.

“The fear here is that the government may try to go back to the status quo, but we will be ready! Real change is what we demand and I would heed the government to learn from this episode to ensure that only properly trained personnel are appointed into any tactical or strategic policing options,” he warned.

