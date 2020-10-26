EndSARS: US-based Nigerian professionals slam FG, military over Lekki shooting

Nigerian Information Technology professionals based in the United States (US) have joined the worldwide condemnation of last Tuesday’s shooting of #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Tollgate in Lagos, describing the alleged attack by the military against unarmed peaceful protesters as condemnable, reprehensible, and criminal.

The group of professionals made the condemnation on Monday in a statement by its president, Dr. Michael A. Oriade on behalf of the Board of Governors and members.

The group, in a statement titled: ‘Condemnation of Shooting of Peaceful #EndSARS Protesters,’ lamented that the protesters did not deserve to be subjected to the violence resulting in so many deaths and injuries as they conducted themselves peacefully.

“The Nigeria-US IT Network Inc. vehemently condemns the reprehensible action of the Federal Government and military authorities of the Federal Republic of Nigeria who ordered the shooting of peacefully protesting youths at the Lekki toll-gate area of Lagos, Nigeria, which resulted in the death and injury of several of the protesters,” he said.

“We identify with the courageous youths and commiserate with the families and friends of the fallen heroes,” Oriade said.

According to Oriade, the protesters had been exercising their constitutionally-guaranteed rights with utmost decorum, saying that the security apparatus should offer them protective cover rather than shooting at them.

“As the world observed, the protesters were peaceful and well organized in their conduct and did not pose any threat that could warrant the soldiers’ unleashing of violence against them,” the IT group pointed out.

Recalling the words of the famous civil rights activist, Martin Luther King Jr., the group stressed that the Lekki tragedy could not but provoke the humanity in people everywhere.

The group expressed commitment to supporting Nigerian youths with initiatives that would help build their capacity in the information technology space, just as it also expressed confidence in the youth’s ability to build a dream Nigeria should the right atmosphere be provided.

“This is all they have asked for in this protest,” the group declared.

