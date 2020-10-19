EndSARS: Two killed by suspected cultists in Ilorin

Two persons were reportedly killed from an attack by suspected cultists in Ilorin, Kwara state capital at the weekend.

Tribune Online gathered that the killing was an aftermath of Sunday alleged attack on EndSARS protesters in Ilorin.

It was gathered that head of one of the deceased was severed from the body and deposited on top of the General Post Office flyover bridge in the metropolis, while the second victim was killed at Sabo Oke area in the metropolis late Sunday evening.

The beheaded victim was identified as Yusuf aka Lucifer and said to have been involved in Sunday attack against the protesters, while the identity of the second victim was not yet known.

It was gathered that members of rival cult groups met during the EndSARS protest and renewed their rivalry, despite being cautioned by the protesters not to disrupt the protest.

Speaking on the development, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed the death of only one person, saying that the command had commenced an investigation.

Okasanmi also said that police had notified the state commissioner for Health on the need to evacuate the corpse at the Post Office.

“We got information this morning that the head of one Yusuf aka Lucifer was on top of Post Office flyover bridge and the deceased was confirmed by neighbours as an identified cultist.

“It was also alleged that he was killed by suspected cultists. The police are not aware of the death of any other person as regards the protest,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Kwara State Police Command has debunked the story of Police disrupting or attacking Endsars protesters in Ilorin, on Sunday, as claimed by a tweet in circulation.

Okasanmi said that since the beginning of the Endsars protest in Kwara State, the protesters have enjoyed full protection by Kwara State Police Command.

“There has neither been any negative reports from the protesters nor the citizens in the course of the protests. However, today’s protests as peaceful as it was at the beginning witnessed a hitch towards the end when some of the protesters attempted to loot shops at Post office area but were promptly resisted by the shop owners. The tweet in question is obvious mischief that should not be taken seriously.

“The Commissioner of Police Kwara, Cp Kayode Egbetokun, wishes to reiterate once again the Command’s absolute commitment to the protection of lives and properties and Human rights protection of the people of Kwara State and by extension that of youths on peaceful protests in the state. He appeals to the youths who are protesting to carry out their protests in peaceful manner as they have been doing in the past 8 days but should watch out for criminal elements in their midst who may be looking for opportunity to loot the shops of other law-abiding and hardworking youths. He believes peaceful protest is a right that must be exercised without violating the rights of others. The protesters, therefore, should refrain from violating the rights of others. He also appeals to the good people of Kwara State to be wary of what they read in the social media and not be misled by false publications. They should always verify the facts before they tweet, retweet, post or circulate negative stories especially at this delicate period. We should not be pushed into crisis that will hurt our economy further when we are yet to recover from the economic hurt of the pandemic lockdowns. People should go about their lawful businesses without any fear of molestation.”