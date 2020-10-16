EndSARS: Tension in Osogbo as protesters threaten to face sponsored thugs

The atmosphere of Osogbo, Osun State capital this morning was tensed as #EndSARS protesters threatened to face sponsored armed thugs war for war and fire for fire if they show up today as they did on Thursday.

The #EndSARS protesters took over strategic places of the town with the affirmation that there would be no retreat, no surrender, warning thugs to stay off.

A 16- seated bus believed to belong to the thugs was given a hot chase by the protesters leading to the detouring of the vehicle to an unknown place.

The angry protesting youths who threw stones and other objects at the bus to prevent it from coming closer to them also chased away some motorcyclists believed to be sponsored against the protests.

All commercial activities in the area were paralysed as vehicles plying Gbongan- Ibadan road could not move due to the gridlock.

The protests are still on as of the time of filing this report.

Details later…

