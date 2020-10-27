Delegation of South-West caucus of the Senate, on Tuesday, arrived Lagos on a condolence visit to the state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in respect of the mayhem caused aftermath of #EndSARS protests, declaring that the damage done across to properties was too enormous and cannot be handled by the state alone.

Hoodlums had hijacked the #EndSARS peaceful protests to wreak havoc as they went on looting, destruction and burning of both public and private properties across the state, even in the midst of a 24-hour curfew imposed on the state by the government.

The senators led by Senator Ajayi Boroffice made this known while addressing newsmen, expressing sadness at the level of destruction in the state.

“We are a delegation of the South-West caucus of the Senate to pay condolence visit on the governor of Lagos State and commiserate with him on the recent events.

“We are indeed not happy that this type of damage has been done to Lagos State. The damages done cannot be handled by Lagos alone,” Boroffice said.

The senator, however, said that the Senate would urge the federal government to assist Lagos State government financially to cushion the effect of damages.

According to him, the Senate is going to move a motion to urge the Federal Government to come to the assistance of Lagos State as the damage done cannot be handled by the state government alone, even as he noted that everyone had a role to play to ensure the state move forward.

“We are going to move a motion to urge the Federal Government to come to the assistance of Lagos State because the damage done to Lagos cannot be handled by the state government alone,” he said.

The lawmaker, while praying not to have a repeat of the sad episode, urged the media to put Nigeria first in the discharge of their duties.

On the demands made by the #EndSARS protesters, Boroffice, on behalf of his colleagues assured that the Senate was working with the state governments to ensure that those demands that required legislative approval were addressed quickly.

“On our part as Senate, we are working with the state government to ensure those demands by the youths that requires approval by us will be done quickly,” he said.

The Senators on the visits are 17 in number, including Robert Ajayi Boroffice (Ondo North)

Akinyelure Patrick Ayo (Ondo Central), Tofowomo Nicholas (Ondo South), Oluremi Tinubu (Lagos Central), Adeola Olamilekan Solomon (Lagos West), Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun Central), Odebiyi Akinremi Tolulope (Ogun West), Bashiru Surajudeen Ajibola (Osun Central), Francis Fadahunsi (Osun East), Oriolowo Aderele Adeyemi (Osun West), Teslim Kolawole Folarin (Oyo Central), Abdulfatai Buhari (Oyo North), Balogun Kola Ademola, Adetunmbi Olubunmi (Ekiti North), Bamidele Micheal Opeyemi (Ekiti Central) and Olujimi Abiodun (Ekiti South).

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: South-West senators visit Sanwo-Olu, lament level of destruction in Lagos