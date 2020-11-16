EndSARS: Reps meet service chiefs, heads of security agencies

The leadership of the House of Representatives, on Monday, held a closed-door meeting with the Service Chiefs over the recent #EndSARS nationwide protest and possible breach of national security.

The meeting which was presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Hon Idris Wase, was in response to the House resolution on the motion on the urgent need to address the possible breach of national security amidst the #EndSARS protest of October 20, 2020.

While the Service Chiefs were represented, the heads of security agencies physically present at the meeting included Comptroller-General of Nigeria Correctional Service, (NCS), Ja’afaru Ahmed; Comptroller-General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Abdullahi Garba Mohammed; Director-General, Directorate of State Service (DSS), Yusuf Bichi and Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Mohammed Babandede.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Defence Staff who was represented by Major General John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operation and Major General C. Udeh, Chief of Defence Training and Operations; the Chief of Army Staff was also represented by Brig General BR Sinjen, Acting Director of Operation, Army; the Chief of Naval Staff was represented by Rear Admiral IT Olaiya, Chief of Training and Operation, Naval Headquarters; Chief of Air Staff was represented by Air Vice Marshal Mohammed Adamu Idris, Chief of Policy and Planning, Nigeria Air Force and the Inspector General of Police were represented by Aminchi Baraya, Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Logistics and Supply.

The meeting, however, was held behind closed doors at room 034 of the House of Representatives wing.

In his brief remarks, Hon Wase observed that issues of national security aren’t always discussed before the television cameras.

“In October 2020, the House passed a motion on the need to address the breach of national security under the peaceful EndSARS protest, chaired by me and two leaders of the House, chairmen of all the relevant committees and three members each from the committees.

“The essence of the meeting is to ensure we have a harmonious nation. This is the first meeting we are addressing and we are going to take inputs from the various Service Chiefs.

“This is a matter that concerns security and no nation discusses security situation on camera. With this, I want to beg the press to excuse us so we can have a robust, thorough discussion.”

