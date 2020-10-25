EndSARS: Remain peaceful, go about your legitimate businesses, Gov Umahi urges Igbos

The Chairman of Southeast Governors’ Forum and Ebonyi State Governor, Mr David Umahi has called on all Igbos living anywhere in the country to remain peaceful and go about their legitimate businesses without entertaining any fear of molestation.

Gov Umahi stated this while reacting to a viral video where a certain young man was heard issuing 48 hours ultimatum to the people of Igbo extraction to vacate Yoruba land, threatening to deal with them should they fail to comply with the ultimatum by Monday, October 26.

The Governor while addressing youths at the weekend in Ohaozara Council Area of the State, after inspecting the police stations destroyed by hoodlums in the guise of #EndSARS protesters, urged all Igbo people in Yoruba land to disregard the quit notice.

“I want to tell all our people wherever they are in Nigeria, to remain where they are, to remain very peaceful, not to join any protest.

“I saw online yesterday, where one man that is not living in the country and claims to be from a very peace-loving extraction of the Yoruba, was threatening the Igbos in Lagos and I want to ask the Igbos in Lagos to ignore it.

“I have spoken with leaders from the west, and they have assured that all our people in the western part of the country are safe and we should disregard the empty threat.

“I want to assure every ethnic group, living in southeast, including the Yorubas to go about their businesses very peacefully.

“If there is any threat to any of them, they should immediately let our Governors and the security agencies know.

“As Igbos, we believe in one Nigeria, we believe in a country where justice, equity and fairness will thrive. We believe that together, we are bigger, better and stronger.

“I want to appeal to the Igbos across the country, to pull out of every protest. The constitutional protest had taken place, hoodlums have hijacked the peaceful protest,” he said.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE