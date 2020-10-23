EndSARS protests: Use today’s Juma’at sermons to address ongoing crisis in Nigeria, Sultan asks imams

THE President General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and Sultan of Sokoto, Dr Muhammad Sa‘ad Abubakar, has requested all Nigerian imams to dedicate their Juma’at sermons today to the ongoing crisis in the country.

He urged the spiritual leaders to use their sermons to examine the national atmosphere and calm strained nerves with their clement preaching for peace for the benefit of all and sundry.

Sultan Abubakar, who made this request in a statement signed by the chairman of the NSCIA media committee, Dr Femi Abbas, also implored all Nigerian Muslims to join their imams in offering a special prayer today for the stability of Nigeria in the present time as well as in future.

He said that for any people who believed fervently in Allah, there could never be a crisis that was irresolvable with prayer.

Such a special prayer, according to him, should not be limited to Nigerian Muslims living in Nigeria alone, but other Nigerian Muslims who are residing abroad should also join their brothers and sisters at home in this crucial prayer since Nigeria is for all Nigerians, irrespective of places of residence.

The Nigerian leader of the Muslims then prayed for Nigeria and Nigerians, saying “he beseeched Allah never to allow the bountiful blessings with which He (Allah) gloriously endows our country to end up in a regrettable history.”

While appealing to the government to sincerely consider a quick implementation of the demands of the protesting youths, to which it has graciously agreed, the Sultan also counseled the protesters to allow the government to act positively on those demands in the overall interest of peace and tranquility for the country.

Meanwhile, His Eminence has cautioned Nigerian Muslim youths against joining any violent gang into which some disgruntled Nigerian adults with hidden agenda might lure them, that could lead them to irreversible contrition.

He counseled youths to be wary of any sugar-coated utterances that might eventually turn their hope into forlorn and jeopardise their future at a time when the deceptive elements would not be available for rescue.

He commended the Nigerian Muslims generally for handling the ongoing ‘EndSARS’ mass protests with moderation, according to Islamic norm and as expected of them as Muslims.

He implored them to further ensure that they do not get distracted from the scope of Islamic guidance concerning conflict and resolution at any time.

He particularly praised the imams of the various mosques in all parts of Nigeria for not transgressing in their Friday sermons during the crisis, either by maligning any group or individual personalities or by instigating any particular tribe or religious adherents against another, directly or indirectly.

