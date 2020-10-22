EndSARS protests: South-West senators condemn Lekki killings, others

Sixteen of the Senators from the South-West geo-political zones have condemned Wednesday killings of unarmed protesters at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos by soldiers.

In a communique issued at the end of their meeting in Abuja, the federal lawmakers under the aegis of South-West caucus in the Senate condemned “unequivocally the use of brute force against peaceful protesters in the country.”

The communique stated they “recognise the right of citizens to ventilate their grievances by way of peaceful protests,” however expressed concern that hoodlums have since hijacked the #EndSARS protests, culminating in the destruction of public property and those of private individuals.

The Senators who noted that the demands of the protesters were genuine and have since been passed as resolutions by the Red Chamber and forwarded to

the Federal Executive for implementation however appealed to the “protesters to exercise restraints to enable the government to implement their demands.”

The communique read in part: “Being cognisant of the recent developments in the country generally and in particular the violent incidents in some places in South West Region

“Being cognizant of our responsibility to peace, security and welfare of the people.

“We 17 elected Senators from the six South-West states after our meeting state as follow:

“We recognise the right of citizens to ventilate their grievances by way of peaceful protests.

“We have received the five-point demands of the genuine #EndSARS protesters and we identify with the demands. With our colleagues in the Senate, we have passed these demands to the Federal Executive for implementation.

“We deprecate unequivocally the use of brute force against peaceful protesters in the country.

“In view of the massive infrastructure deficit and precarious financial situation of the country, we condemn wanton destruction of public property and those of private individuals by hoodlums as this constitute bastardisation of the cause of genuine #EndSARS peaceful protesters.

” We enjoin the President and all security agencies to ensure the security of lives and property in all parts of the country.

“We urge the #EndSARS protesters to exercise restraints to enable the government to implement their demands.”

The lawmakers who signed the communique included Senators Robert Borofice, Opeyemi Bamidele, chairman and secretary of the caucus, respectively, Ibikunle Amosun, Ayo Akinyelure, Teslim Folarin, Ajibola Basiru, Solomon Adeola, amongst others.

