EndSARS protests reflection of disaffection over prolonged poor governance ― Fasoranti

Leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, on Monday said that the ongoing #EndSARS protests embarked upon by the youth are a reflection of disaffection over the way Nigeria was ruled by elites over the years.

Fasoranti made this remark in a statement made available by the group’s spokesperson, Mr Yinka Odumskin, saying that there was the need to change the way the country was being run from the old to the new order.

Chief Fasoranti, while saying that he was not in the least surprised by the #EndSARS protests that had rocked the country for several days now, noted that it was a natural flow from the cumulative actions of what he described as mindless ruling by the elites over the years.

This was just as the elder statesman lauded the Nigerian youths who he said had risen to say enough to the excesses of the Nigerian state as symbolized by the crimes of SARS at this period in history, recalling, however, that the Nigerian youths had always shown indignation against state irresponsibility at critical stages over decades.

“We salute the Nigerian youths who have risen to say enough to the excesses of the Nigerian state. We salute the Nigerian youths who have risen to say ENOUGH to the excesses of the Nigerian state symbolized by the crimes of SARS at this period in history,” he said.

“The Nigerian youths have always shown indignation against state irresponsibility at critical stages over decades,” he recalled.

The Afenifere leader said the ongoing development was an ample opportunity for the government to address the problems confronting the country, saying this was coming at a time the government was thinking that it had removed the spark of protests in the country with organized labour’s compromise over the hike in fuel prices and electricity tariff, as well as ceaseless agitations for a new constitutional order by patriotic citizens in order to arrest the downward spiral of the country into the abyss of political destruction.

Chief Fasoranti noted that the signs had been clear for some time that the country was approaching the tipping point, declaring that the ongoing event in the land would appear to suggest that “the last straw is nigh.”

Chief Fasoranti, while saluting the courage and responsible initiative of the youth in peacefully pressing for justice and social reforms as encapsulated in the #EndSARS protests, stressed that the action was a culmination of a lifelong struggle by devoted patriots to bring about a new social and constitutional order in the nation’s polity to institute a new dawn of peace and progress embedded in social justice.

“This is not the time for long speeches. The message is clear: Let us now rescue Nigeria from imminent disintegration and destruction. Let us restructure our country into a fairer, more just and equitable polity now,” the elder statesman declared.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: Presidential Panel On Police Reforms Agrees To Meet All Demands By #EndSARS Protesters

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has convened a meeting with stakeholders and has agreed to meet all demands raised by the #EndSARS protesters, which include halting use of force against protesters and unconditional release of arrested citizens.

ICYMI: Lagos To Compensate Victims Of #EndSARS Protest With N200m ― Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said the state government has earmarked N200million as compensation for families of victims of #EndSars protest.

ICYMI: I Was A Victim Of SARS Brutality Twice, Oyo Deputy Gov Tells Protesters

Oyo State deputy governor, Mr Rauf Olaniyan revealed that members of the Nigerian Police Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) have attacked him twice.

ICYMI: #EndSARS: Protesters Block Oyo Secretariat Main Gates (SEE VIDEO)

#ENDSARS protesters, on Tuesday, blocked the main gates leading to Oyo State government secretariat, demanding the total end to Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS), saying no reformation of the disbanded police units should be carried in the Nigeria Police Force.

ICYMI: Buhari Nominates Lauretta Onochie, Three Others As INEC Commissioners

President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated his Special Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie and three others as National Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC).