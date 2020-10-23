EndSARS protests: Group calls for calm

A social-cultural group, Yoruba Mandate/Yoruba Development and Unity Initiative, has expressed concern over the silence of some leaders and opinion moulders in the country over the current situation of the nation, just as it urged the youths to be calm and suspend their grievances.

In a statement jointly issued by the Director-General, Operations, Chief Femi Soluade and the Convener/General Coordinator Worldwide, Akogun Banji Ojo and made available to Tribune Online after a zoom meeting, the group appealed to the military and other security agents to follow their rule of engagements to the letter and stop the killing of defenceless and peaceful protesters as well as protect them from hoodlums.

“Our group which is apolitical with the sole aim and objective of serving as collaborative shadow partner to assist government in the South-West including, Kogi, Kwara, Edo and Delta states respectively towards the emancipation and creating an egalitarian society for the benefit and future of our youths, have watched with keen interest the ugly scenario that followed the peaceful protests embarked upon by the youths to drive home their demands to put an end to the police brutality and bad governance in the country.

“What has become a noble ENDSARS protest which is legitimate has been inadvertently hijacked by some interest groups while our children are being killed, maimed and have their limbs severed without any justification.

“The wanton destruction has become worrisome coupled with wasted of human lives as being experienced on daily basis. This must be stopped forthwith as we cannot afford to continue to fold our hands and watch destruction of lives, properties and institutions which are our collective heritage, our future and economic base to the excitement of enemies,” the release stated.

The group also commended youths for having fought a good fight for the betterment of the nation and their future.

It, however, implored them to retreat and return home and allow government at all levels to work on their demands both in short and long term judiciously.

It also noted that, the government should as a matter of urgency find out a workable methodology to assuage their pains, looking into their demands, compensate them, their families and fish out the errant officers that perpetrated the dastardly acts for peace to reign and restore the confidence of the youth in the government.

