EndSARs: Protesters want regime change outside ballot box ―Northern governors

The Northern States Governors have condemned the EndSARS protest across the country which led to killings and destruction of properties in some parts of the country, saying that the agitation cannot lead to regime change in the country.

In an emergency meeting of the Northern States Governors Forum in Kaduna on Thursday, they observed that the protesters are enemies of the country who are violently pushing for regime change outside the ballot box.”

The chairman of the Governors Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong said in a communique noted that they were concerned by these negative development, saying, they were expressing their worry and concern on why the protests have persisted despite the magnanimity exhibited by the Federal Government and various State Governments’ calls from well-meaning Nigerians to put an end to the protest.”

He said that while appreciating the constitutional rights of all citizens “to express concern even by way of protest, the governors, however, condemned the incessant destruction of lives and properties that ensued in the process.”

Lalong said: “Forum strongly sues for unity and peaceful co-existence of all citizens and groups of people in Nigeria. Urge all Nigerians to see themselves as equal citizens of the country as the unity of Nigeria cannot be compromised.

“The Forum regrets the diabolical influencers in form of hooliganism, ethno-religious bigots and even political marauders who are bent on pulling the nation down its knees and pushing for regime change.

“The Forum called on all Nigerians to resist these enemies of the nation by supporting Mr President, the Federal Government and democracy at large as it would not lead to regime change.

“The forum appealed to all citizens to restrain themselves from unwarranted disposition of sentiments, harassment and intimidation of other citizens resident in their home states.

“The forum resolved to further intensify their strategic engagements among different levels of stakeholders in their respective states.

“The Forum calls for comprehensive and robust reforms in the Police Force. She supports various Federal Government initiatives put in place by the Federal Government and will ensure that they are fast track and given more impetus by the 19 northern states.”

Lalong also said: “The Forum advocates for the constitution of judicial commission of enquiry to investigate all levels of destruction and killings during the EndSARS protest.”

The northern governors also “called for greater synergy between the state and the Federal Government in strengthening the unity, oneness and overall development of the country.”

On the face of between ASUU and the Federal Government, the governors also urged the “Federal Government to explore the possibility of ending ASUU strike,” saying that “most of the youths are idle staying at home.”

Lalong added: “the forum further restates her commitment in exploring area of reviving the ailing economy of the North with reference to those areas of comparative advantage.

“The Forum is in synergy with other governors in the South-West, South-South and South-East to address these challenges of nationhood headlong. Together we shall keep Nigeria united and indissoluble.

“The Forum restates its confidence in the unity of Nigeria and support all our colleagues in other states of the Federation in our collective efforts to restore peace and stability.

“The Forum salutes the resilience and restraint of the Northern youths in the face of the current challenges. Also, the Forum acknowledges the leadership qualities executed exhibited by some prominent Nigerian Leaders in persuading and calming nerves of the youths.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE