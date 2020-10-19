EndSARS: Protesters threaten to shut down Apapa, Tin-Can ports

Youths under the aegis of the United Apapa Youths Forum,( UAYF), have threatened to disrupt port operations in Apapa and Tin-Can over police brutality and the ongoing #EndSARS campaign.

According to the group, on Monday, over 500 youths in Apapa and its environs have indicated interest to lock down the two major seaports in Lagos as part of the ongoing solidarity.

Patron of the youth forum, Prince Kolumbus Victor, in a chat with newsmen, on Monday, disclosed that the youths numbering over 500 have pencilled down their names for the solidarity movement.

Prince Victor stated that: “We have been strategising ever since the beginning of this struggle but we felt we should consider how to take care of those that will participate because there will no be going back once we join the protest.

“We will converge at Area B Police Station, then we will ensure that all entry points to the seaports are barricaded.”

He also revealed that Apapa is strategic and youths in the community should support others across the country to ensure #SoroSoke is achieved.

Meanwhile, in a related development, truckers have expressed difficulty in traversing particular area’s in Lagos due to the ongoing protest. Speaking to Tribune Online, Spokesman of the Council Of Maritime Transport Unions and Associations (COMTUA), Alhaji Inuwa Abdullahi explained that although the ports are still functioning, taking containers to locations in Ikeja has been very difficult for Truckers.

In his words, “As of now, the ports are still working, but for some containers destined for places like Ikeja, moving many cargoes has been challenging. Most of the roads have been blocked by the protesting youths, and accessibility to some of the container destinations located in these areas have been very challenging.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

BREAKING: Hoodlums Set Prisoners Free In Benin During #EndSARS Protest (SEE VIDEO)

The Nigerian Correctional Centre facility, otherwise known as prison, located at Reservation Road Junction on Sapele Road, Benin City, on Monday suffered a prison break as the #EndSARS protesters locked down the ancient city.