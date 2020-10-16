EndSARS protesters put Challenge, Ibadan on lockdown

With the protests going on all over the country, for the agitation to #ENDSARS and clamour for better governance by the youth, protesters in Ibadan have once again gathered at the Challenge roundabout putting the entire city on lockdown.

The protest had been going on all over the country, being organised by youths of each state at different time and days.

Tribune Online gathered that at the early hours of 12 pm, cars were stopped from passing through, as the whole roads leading to Molete, Iwo-road, Ring road had been blocked by ongoing protesters.

Aside from the protest going on, youths seem to carve out for themselves a moment of fun as bottles of alcoholic beverages, and other things to spice up the day,

The protest is still going on as plans have been set out to continue to have a party today, stream live match on Saturday, and Sunday service on Sunday.

