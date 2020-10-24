EndSARS protest: It’s unfortunate that a genuine agitation was hijacked by hoodlums ― APC

Yobe State governor and Chairman, All Progressives Congress, Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Committee, Mai Mala Buni has dismissed the claim that the youths behind the agitation for the proscription of the dreaded Special Anti-Robbery Squad tagged #EndSARS protests instigated the violence, arson and looting of public and private property in some major cities across the country.

Governor Buni in a statement maintained that the peaceful protests were hijacked by hoodlums and extended his condolence to the families of those who lost their lives and assets.

While applauding the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to positively respond to the agitation by disbanding the SARS, and by extension, comprehensive reforms, including the review of salaries of the Nigeria Policemen, the chairman of the APC Caretaker Committee appealed to eminent Nigerians to continue to engage the restive youths to embrace peace.

He further assured that his leadership would “support the government to bring this unwholesome situation to an immediate end.”

The statement entitled, “Appeal for Peace and Normalcy in Nigeria,” read in part: “The All Progressives Congress is saddened by the unfortunate tragedy that had enveloped some parts of the country in the last few days by hoodlums who took over what was supposed to be a peaceful protest against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police and therefore plead with Nigerians to halt the #ENDSARS protests for the collective corporate interest of our dear country. We have no other country than Nigeria.

“We are committed to the ideals of democracy and we recognize the inalienable rights of our citizens to demand changes in conditions which trample on their liberties, freedom of association, freedom of speech and wellbeing through peaceful means and rule of law.

“We acknowledge the peaceful commencement of the protests until it became violent, destructive and disorderly as hoodlums regrettably seized the opportunity in the protests and virtually took over.

“On behalf of the leadership and membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), we solemnly condole with the families of our countrymen and the families of policemen who lost their loved ones and pray that Almighty God will grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.

“We also extend our empathy to all those whose properties were torched and pray that Almighty God will replenish it. We pray we never experience such avoidable and unnecessary horrendous carnage in our dear fatherland.

“It is gladdening that President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, had quickly responded and disbanded the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police (SARS) as demanded by the protesting youth.

“The party also welcomed the decision for comprehensive reforms, including the review of salaries of the Nigeria Policemen as announced by Mr President.

“Our dear Compatriots, let us reflect and embrace peace; at a time of national tragedy such as this, it should not be a time for playing politics, it is no time to dance to the gallery to score cheap political points. It is a time for introspection and Nigeria first. Let’s come together irrespective of the political, religious and ethnic differences we should rally around the government to build sanity and strengthen peace and unity to ensure the corporate existence of our country.

“To our youth, your message has been heard loud, clear, and well understood. The next stage that must follow is the needed engagement with all the structures of government to address all the concerns around the protest and effectiveness of government in general. It is imperative for the youths to extricate themselves from the activities of the criminal elements who have taken over the protests and perpetrating violence, destruction of property and attacking innocent Nigerians.

“As a party, we will take every step to support the government to bring this unwholesome situation to an immediate end. We will make sure that all those found culpable will face the wrath of the law. For it is the desire of all Nigerians that a peaceful atmosphere returns to the country for the good of the greatest number of our dear countrymen.

“The party, therefore, join President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR in appealing to our youths to call off the protests for peace and normalcy to return to our dear country.

“The more united we are as a people, the more peace we have and the more secured we are in our country; the more progressive we all become and the more abundant shared prosperity for our children.”

