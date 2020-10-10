The Oyo State Police Command has warned the #EndSARS protesters in Ibadan, against violence and breakdown of law and order.

This came as the anti-SARS rally intensified within the metropolis on Friday.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu, expressed worries that some police personnel were being harassed by protesters.

During the protest in Ibadan, vehicular movement was paralysed for some hours at the entrances to the Oyo State Secretariat as the EndSARS protesters laid siege to the area to press home their points against the continued operation of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

In a statement made available to journalists on Friday, the CP said, “since the commencement of the protest on EndSARS, the Command has been cooperating with the youths. The CP wishes to appreciate all those who have been carrying out the protest within the ambit of the law.

“But, the protest is taking a new dimension as protesters are mapping out a new strategy to carry out coordinated attacks on innocent citizens, police stations and personnel. As a result of this, the CP enjoins parents/guardian, traditional rulers, community/religious leaders and leaders of thought to advise their children and wards to desist from such acts as it can be inimical to our interest.”

The statement added that the Command was ready to curtail the excesses of the protesters and “would not fold our arms and allow disgruntled elements/social miscreants to capitalise on the situation to unleash mayhem on innocent citizens as there are proper ways to channel their grievances.”

It assured the people of Oyo State of the command’s determination to guide against the breakdown of law and order in the interest of all.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARs: Police warn against violence in Oyo

#OndoDecides2020: I Have Not Withdrawn, Says Agboola

A document titled “Withdrawal from Ondo 2020 gubernatorial race” making the rounds that Mr Agboola Ajayi, the deputy governor and candidate of the Zenith Labour Party(ZLP) in the ongoing Ondo gubernatorial election has stepped down is fake and should be disregarded.

#EndSARs: Police warn against violence in Oyo