#EndSARS: Police parade two minors, four others over alleged arson of station

The Ekiti State police command, on Monday, paraded two minors and four other suspects in connection with the alleged attack on police stations in the state.

People suspected to be hoodlums had last week attacked two Divisional Police Stations and burnt the Area Command office in Ikere-Ekiti when the EndSARS protest was hijacked.

The suspects include; Odeyemi (12), Ayomide (13), Emmanuel, Tobi, Sunday and Olamilekan.

Parading the suspects in Ado-Ekiti, on Monday, the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Sunday Abutu, said the minors were arrested at the scene of the incident.

Abutu said, “When the #EndSARS protest started, everything was done peacefully until the 20th of October when some hoodlums stormed our Area Command in Ikere Divisional Police Station and burnt the police station and vehicles there.

“They also went to two divisional police stations, particularly the Afao Ikere division and set the station and vehicles there ablaze. Police were even wounded while others had to run for their lives.

“These suspects were caught in the act and they have confessed to the crime. A lot of names have been mentioned. As many that were involved would be arrested and prosecuted, we assure our people.”

Abutu added that suspects and others also looted the exhibit room and set the Station ablaze including all the vehicles parked in and around the station.

“A Joint Operation Team of the Police, the Military and other security agencies were immediately deployed to the scene to stop further damage.

“In the process, six suspects were arrested at the scene of the crime while others took to their heels. Confessional statements made by the suspects arrested suggest they actively participated in the burning down of the stations.”

Abutu stated that the suspects in their confessional statement mentioned the names of some people who would be arrested and prosecuted accordingly.

