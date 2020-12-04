EndSARS: Police officer killed father of five in Delta, labelled him armed robber, says Complainant

The Independent Investigative Panel on human rights violations by defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other units of the Nigerian Police on Thursday ordered the Police to produce the medical records and post mortem report of one Ovoko Godwin Onomrerhino who was allegedly killed by the police in 2019.

The Investigative panel chaired by Justice Suleiman Galadima (rtd) directed the Investigative Police Officer (IPO), Kambari Tambari to ensure that the said medical records from the Hospital in Delta State (where Ovoko, now deceased was taken for medical treatment before his death) are brought before the panel.

The Police told the panel that Ovoko, who was handcuffed jumped off a moving Police vehicle that was conveying him to Abraka Divisional Police Station.

The retired Supreme Court Judge also ordered the four Police Officers who were in the same vehicle with Ovoko on July 3, 2020, the same day he allegedly jumped off the vehicle to be present on the adjourned date of January 28, 2021, for the continuation of hearing.

The complainant, Mr Godwin Onomrerhino who is also the father of the deceased, testified that he received a telephone call from his son’s landlord informing him that Police Officers have arrested his son.

He informed the panel that he was eventually released from Police detention after two days, following a petition written by his family members to the AIG Zone 5, Benin in Edo State.

The complainant who told the panel that his deceased son left behind five children, recalled that it was when the Police released him from their custody that they told him for the first time that his son, Ovoko is dead and his corpse was deposited at Medisaj morgue Obiaruko in Delta State.

Asked on what he wants the panel to do for him in this circumstance, he said he is demanding N100 million compensation from all the respondents including the CSP Hassan Isah (DPO Abraka Police Station), Mr. Odiri Emeni (Igun Vigilantee) in Ethiope East LGA Delta State, Commissioner of Police Delta state and Inspector General of Police.

He also prayed the panel to order that the respondents including CSP Hassan Isah and his men or anyone involved in the death of his son be prosecuted in accordance with the law.

The complainant had earlier informed the panel that Ovoko (the deceased) was never involved in any form of armed robbery (a crime he was accused of) along Abraka-Igun road as claimed by Abraka Divisional Police station.

On the other hand, CSP Hassan Isah informed the panel that the Igu Vigilante group arrested Ovoko with the help of a Police team he (the DPO) directed to assist the Vigilantee in the said arrest.

According to him, he got a phone call from Mr Odiri Emeni, leader of the Vigilantee informing him of an armed robbery incident in Igun community and that one of the suspects was identified by some of the victims of the said robbery case.

The DCP stated that his men succeeded in arresting one of the suspects, Ode Godspower whom he noted was immediately identified by some of the robbery victims who according to him were already waiting at Abraka Divisional Police station when the Police team arrived with the suspect.

He also told the panel that in the course of the investigation, the suspect, Godspower, made some confessional statements in which he mentions four other suspects including Ovoko, whom the complainant alleged was extra-judicially executed by the Police.

The case was adjourned to January 28, 2021, for further hearing.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: CBN Lists Business Activities Eligible For N75bn Youth Investment Fund

THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revealed main business activities and sectors in the Nigerian economy that are eligible to access its N75 billion Youth Investment Fund… Police officer killed father Police officer killed father

#EndSARS: Fr Mbaka Asks Buhari, Past Leaders To Apologise To Nigerians

Controversial Catholic priest and Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria, (AMEN), Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka, has taken a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari and past leaders of the country demanding that the President should apologize to the country, especially the youth, on behalf of himself and his predecessors, for causing Nigerians so much pain… Police officer killed father Police officer killed father

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE