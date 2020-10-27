EndSARS: Police arrest 520 in Lagos for looting, stealing during protests

The police in Lagos State have arrested five hundred and twenty suspected hoodlums, who looted properties during the # EndSARS protests in the state .

This was discussed on Tuesday by the state police boss, Hakeem Odumosu while parading the arrested suspects.

The police in the state also recovered looted items including ‘: television sets, generator refrigerators, and other appliances.

Details later…

