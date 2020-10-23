EndSARS: PDP halts political, electioneering activities

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has put all its political and electioneering activities on hold as, according to the main opposition party, a further mark of honour for Nigerian youths who were killed at the Lekki Toll Gate as well as other killings in various parts of the arising from the EndSARS peaceful protests.

A statement issued by Kola Ologbondiyan, National Publicity Secretary in Abuja on Friday informed that the PDP had earlier on Thursday night directed that its flags in all its offices nationwide be flown at half-mast in solidarity with the mood of the nation at this trying time.

It said PDP had been made aware of the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to postpone the pending bye-elections in 6 senatorial districts and 9 state constituencies in 11 states of the federation, earlier scheduled for October 31, due to the crisis situation in the country.

The statement noted: “Though such comes at a high cost to candidates and political parties, we hold that it is a step in the right direction under the prevailing circumstance.

“In that regard, the PDP charges INEC to continue to monitor the situation and use the period to fine-tune its preparations to conduct peaceful, free, fair and credible elections as part of the much-needed panacea for the restiveness in the country.

“Furthermore, our party urges the security agencies to also use the period to perfect their roles in electoral operations and tidy up all arrangements to guarantee the right atmosphere for peaceful and transparent polls where the safety of the voters, as well as the sanctity of the ballot box, are guaranteed.”

The PDP also restated its call for calm and prayers for the nation “at this critical time in our national life, even as all hands must be on the deck in finding solutions and the way forward for our nation.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: Presidential Panel On Police Reforms Agrees To Meet All Demands By #EndSARS Protesters

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has convened a meeting with stakeholders and has agreed to meet all demands raised by the #EndSARS protesters, which include halting use of force against protesters and unconditional release of arrested citizens…PDP halts political PDP halts political

ICYMI: Lagos To Compensate Victims Of #EndSARS Protest With N200m ― Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said the state government has earmarked N200million as compensation for families of victims of #EndSars protest…PDP halts political PDP halts political

ICYMI: I Was A Victim Of SARS Brutality Twice, Oyo Deputy Gov Tells Protesters

Oyo State deputy governor, Mr Rauf Olaniyan revealed that members of the Nigerian Police Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) have attacked him twice…PDP halts political

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE