EndSARS: Passengers miss flights as protesters block access to Lagos Airport

The Murtala Muhammed Airport has become a no go area as the #EndSARs protesters blocked all the roads leading to the number one gateway airport as early as 7 am today in continuation of the over one-week protest across the country.

Many passengers missed their flights just as some cancelled theirs while those who left for the airport as early 4 am were the lucky ones to escape from the crisis to meet up with their scheduled flights.

The protesters in their hundreds marched through the Oshodi/Mafoluku axis with the intent to access the international wing of the airport through the tollgate but could not prevent vehicles from driving into the airport.

It is the same story at the Ikeja axis where protesters from Computer Village/Medical Road, Awolowo Way and Maryland created serious gridlock with no movement which made it almost impossible for air travellers and other airport users to enter the airport. Many airport workers were seen trekking to the airport.

A worker at the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) who spoke to the Tribune Online declared; “I have been stranded on the road for more than 1hr 30 minutes now, no movement from Ajao axis.

Details later…

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

BREAKING: Buhari, Senate President, House Of Reps Speaker In Closed-Door Meeting Over #EndSARS Protests

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently holding a closed-door meeting with the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila over the various #EndSARS, #EndSWAT protests across the country.

My Convoy Was Attacked By Political Thugs Not Protesting Youths — Oyetola

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola has said that, he was attacked by thugs and not protesting youths.

In his broadcast to the people of the state this morning in Osogbo, the governor alleged that…

JUST IN: IGP Lists Requirements As Training Of SWAT Officers Begins Monday

The training of the officers of the recently created Special Weapons and Tactics Teams (SWAT) unit by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) in place of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) will commence on Monday in Osun and Nasarawa States.

#EndSARS: Passengers miss flights as protesters block access to Lagos Airport