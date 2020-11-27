EndSARS: Panel recommends N150,000 compensation for complainant in Ekiti

The Ekiti State Judicial Panel of Inquiry looking into allegations of Human Rights Violations by Police Officers, including Officers of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other persons has recommended N150,000 as compensation to a complainant, Mr Adaramola Abiodun Olusola.

The chairman of the panel, Justice Cornelius Akintayo (retd) who gave the recommendation during a sitting of the panel in Ado-Ekiti said that the sum will assist the complainant in putting his car back on the road that was damaged during the protest by hoodlums.

He said, “It is our recommendation that the government should assist this complainant in the area of putting the car back on the road by way of repairs, we recommend that the government should pay the complainant a sum of one hundred and fifty thousand naira (N150,000) only for the repairs of his damaged car in the interest of Justice.”

The jurist stated that the complainant in his evidence before the panel had alleged that his car, a Peugeot 505 Salon car, Reg. No YEE 310 AA was vandalized by hoodlums at about 5:30 pm at Dallimore area of the state capital during the #EndSARS protest on October 19th.

The panel concluded that” having considered the content of the complainant’s petition, his oral evidence before this panel and our finding of fact during our visit to inspect the car, we have come to the conclusion that, the complainant’s car, Reg No YEE 310 AA, a Peugeot 505 salon car was damaged by hoodlums on October 19th, 2020 at Dallimore Junction, Ado Ekiti by unknown hoodlums.”

The complainant, Mr Abiodun thanked the Ekiti State government and expressed gratitude for setting up the panel to entertain complaints from members of the public.

The panel adjourned to December 1st, 2020 for the continuation of hearing on other cases before the panel.

