EndSars: Oyo youth commissioner, deputy majority leader lead protest

Oyo State Commissioner for youth and sports, Seun Fakorede and members of Oyo House of Assembly led the protest for the scrapping of the Nigerian Police’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in Ibadan today.

The protest started from Iwo road and had protesters bearing placards with inscriptions like “Stop harassing us”, kill corruption, not innocent youths”, Protect my future husband”, “We will not be silenced”, “Protect us and not Kill us,” saw Hon. Adebayo Babajide, the deputy majority leader, Hon. Olawale Sunkanmi among others.

According to Fakorede, he said “I’m here to ensure the protest goes peacefully, adding that, “this is the right of the youth.

“Let the federal government really answer the demands of the youth. They should look into it, our people who have lost their lives, we want justice,” he said.

