EndSARS: Ohaneze lauds Obiano over payment of 200m compensation to protest victims

Anambra State Chapter President of the Igbo Social-Cultural Organization, Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Damian Okeke-Ogene, has commended the state governor, Willie Obiano, for his magnanimity over the payment of compensation of two hundred million nairas to victims of #EndSARS protest in the state.

Governor Obiano, on Tuesday, during his 2021 budget presentation to the State House of Assembly, announcing that the state government as set aside a sum of 200m for payment of compensation to victims who have proven cases of gross human rights violations, torture and deaths from the activities of defunct #EndSARS in Anambra state.

According to him, my administration has great regard for Anambra Youths and as I speak, over 70 per cent of my appointees are Youths.

Speaking to newsmen in Awka, on Wednesday, in reaction to the development, Okeke-Ogene urged youths to always resist the attempt of being lured into violence that would lead to the destruction of their future.

He also commended the Governor for his proactive measures in handling the peaceful protest by youths and sustained efforts to arrest the activities of hoodlums who hijacked the protests.

He noted that Anambra youths demonstrated a high sense of maturity and responsibility throughout the exercise until it was hijacked by miscreants who infiltrated the exercise and used the opportunity to unleash mayhem.

According to him, the youths made a very clear statement that highlighted inherent problems undermining the growth and development of the country including the shortcomings of the security apparatus that encourage arbitrariness especially by SARS Unit of the Nigeria Police Force.

He said that the #EndDSARS protests have equally sent clear signal to leaders of the need to be responsive to needs and aspiration of the masses to uplift the quality of life as well as improve the welfare of security personnel to promote professionalism.

Okeke-Ogene, while reminding youths that continuous destruction of public and private property will worsen the level of hunger and poverty in the land, appealed to security agencies, especially the police force to returned back to their duty post for the sake of the helpless Nigerians.

He also urged other state governors in the country to emulate Willie Obiano, humanitarian gesture.

