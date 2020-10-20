EndSARS: Obaseki meets with security chiefs, frowns at violation of curfew

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, on Tuesday night, met with all heads of security agencies in the state following the continued #EndSARS protest in spite of the 24-hour curfew imposed on Monday.

Speaking shortly after the security council meeting held in Government House, Benin, Obaseki said the meeting became necessary to analyse and access the security development in the state in the last 24 hours.

“Following the unfortunate development from the #EndSARS protest over the last few days, we just concluded a security council meeting. We deliberated extensively on the security issues, fortunately, the DIG, Celestine Okoye has come to support the command in maintaining law and other in the state”, the governor disclosed.

While thanking the citizens of the state for remaining calm and complying with the curfew order, Obaseki noted with regrets that a few hoodlums violated the curfew most of Tuesday, adding that due to that, “the security chiefs have met and certain stern action would follow shortly”.

Also speaking, DIG Celestine Okoye said he was deployed to Edo to support the state command in maintaining law and order in the state.

Okoye who also said he was in the state to boost the morale of the people warned hoodlums and miscreants to stay off the roads and streets.

“I have come here to boost your morale and l want to also ask miscreants to please remain in their houses and be law-abiding from now on. Because you may meet something that is not good for you,” he warned.

Those in attendance were the DIG Celestine Okoye, Commissioner of Police, Johnson Kokumo, the commandant of the NSCDC, the Director of DSS among others.

