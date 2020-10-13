#EndSARS: No Nigerian blood needs to be spilled ― Ex-President Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Tuesday added his voice to the ongoing protests against police brutality, declaring that no Nigerian blood needs to be spilled during the protests.

Jonathan tweeted this Tuesday evening, adding that despite different views on national issues, most Nigerians desire want a place to live out their full potential.

“No Nigerian blood needs to be spilled or life lost during a peaceful protest that seeks to advance our country.”

He, however, implored Nigerians to exercise restraint “as we walk through these challenging times.”

“We may hold different views on national issues, but there is no doubt that most people desire the same thing for Nigeria: …a place where we can all live out the full potential of our God-given abilities.

“I implore everyone to exercise restraint as we walk through these challenging times,” Jonathan tweeted.

Meanwhile, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and human rights activist, Dr Mike Ozekhome, described the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) by the Inspector-General, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, as a good omen.

The disbandment, according to the senior advocate, indicated that something good from a poor government.

“Good omen. At least something good from a poor government,” Ozekhome stated in a message he sent to the Nigerian Tribune.

He, however, expressed he hope that the decision was not a knee-jerk reaction to public outcry.

He wondered was alternative being put in place by the government before disbanding the squad, which he termed “the only police squad that could tackle robbers, kidnappers and terrorists.”

He said: “What is the solution now that SARS, the only police squad that could tackle robbers, kidnappers and terrorists has been disbanded? Has the government put in place any replacement or alternative?

“I can only pray it was not a knee-jerk reaction to the public outcry that made the government throw away the baby with the bathwater.”

