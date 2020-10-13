EndSARS: Nigerian leaders must seriously address youth unemployment ― Makinde

Oyo State governor, Mr Seyi Makinde addressed the #EndSARS protesters in front of state secretariat, Ibadan, on Tuesday, assuring of commitment to seeing to the end of police brutality in the country.

This is as he assured that with conversations with the Oyo Commissioner of Police, Joe Nwachukwu and state Attorney General, Professor Oyelowo Oyewo, all #EndSARS protesters arrested in the state will be released.

He particularly decried that the current #EndSARS agitations were more about people being unemployed.

To this end, he noted that the youth must be made productive with government creating adequate job opportunities.

He disclosed that the state government will next week roll out another set of palliatives for residents.

While maintaining that people had a constitutional right to protest, Makinde assured of commitment to ensuring that there is no further loss of lives in the state arising from protests.

While associating with the demands of the protesters, Makinde noted that the he will follow up on pronouncements of the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu and President Muhammadu Buhari by meeting with the Oyo Commissioner of Police, Joe Nwachukwu to stop police brutality.

“You are not lazy, you are hardworking; you have a right to protest police brutality. But this protest is not all about SARS alone but about unemployment of youths.

“As leaders, we have to do more. Our youths have to be productive. We have to create opportunities for you.

“I have spoken with the state Commissioner of Police and Attorney General and all protesters will be released.

“The Inspector-General of Police has banned SARS. Also, I will have press conference with the Oyo Commissioner of Police and we give you assurance that police brutality will end,” Makinde said.

