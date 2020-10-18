EndSARS: Nigeria now divided than ever before, says Bauchi gov

As the anti and pro #EndSARSprotest and #EndinsecurityNow protest heightens across the country, Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadri Mohammed has lamented that the county is now more than ever before divided along different lines.

He said that “Nigeria is so much divided now in the face of the ongoing protest against the SARS unit of the police. You as journalists should not aggravate the situation, but should unite Nigerians by disseminating the right information, such that will not heat the polity.”

The Governor, therefore, urged the media practitioners to as good citizens, use their reportage of the various views of the protesters to unite Nigerians in the face of the series of protest against police brutality in the country.

Bala Mohammed who stated this in his residence at Yelwan Duguri, Alkeleri local government area of Bauchi, shortly after casting his vote for the local government election, said that although the Police has it’s limitations, the country still needs the Police Force to maintain peace.

He further said that the country is divided as a result of the various protests across the country, hence Journalists should not heat the polity by writing sensational reports.

On the election, he said that “This local government election in the state was conducted to give the people of Bauchi the privilege of exercising their universal suffrage by electing their own leaders. This, we have successfully done today and the people of the state, especially the grassroots are happy that we have kept our campaign promise of conducting a free and fair local government election.”

Bala Mohammed then commended people of the local government and other parts of the state, for conducting themselves in a peaceful manner throughout the conduct of the election, assuring that his administration will bring more dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE