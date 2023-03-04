The Oyo Youth Parliament has insisted that the #ENDSARS movement is not aimed at Police as being misconstrued rather it is a Democracy Advocacy movement aimed at addressing the ills of the society.

This was made known by its Speaker, Rt. Hon. Fawole Israel during the presentation of an exemplary leadership award to the Commissioner of Police, Oyo Command at the Command Headquarters, Eleyele Ibadan on Friday.

Israel stated the movement is aimed at bettering the lots of the masses including the ranks and files of the police.

The welfare of the police noting their constitutional role of protecting the lives and property of the citizenry, according to him is of the utmost concern to the movement.

He added that members of the movement have their friends among the rank and files of the police, and, therefore, would go to any length to protect their interests.

Israel said that it is disheartening to note that the essence of the Movement is being misconstrued as some bad eggs among the police turned the heat on the peaceful protesters.

On the commitment of the CP Williams at sustaining the prevailing peace in the State, the Speaker of the Parliament said the wave of reforms initiated by the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba psc(+) fdc, NPM, NEAPS, CFR and which according to him had begun having a positive effect across various Police Commands and Formations, inclusive of Oyo State Police Command under the Leadership of CP Adebowale Williams

He commended the CP Williams for the display of courage, professionalism and patriotism by men of the Command evident by resisting the vices of unscrupulous elements and agents of anarchy from turning Oyo State into their playground especially against the backdrop of the level of cohesion, coordination and Professionalism displayed by the Police and other sister agencies during the just concluded Presidential and National Assembly Elections.

Responding the Commissioner of Police, thanked the Parliament for their support and cooperation with the Police.

He, however, appealed that the Parliament should use its degree of influence to prevail on the Youth population domiciled across the State and appeal to them against being used by desperate Politicians to disrupt the forthcoming Gubernatorial elections as Commensurate sanctions would be meted out on them.

The CP also reminded them that the relative peace and tranquility in Oyo State is a thing of pride and Law enforcement would never allow it to be meddled with by unpatriotic agents of anarchy and Chaos.





In attendance at the visit were; the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Police Command, CP Adebowale Williams, DCPs; Garuba Ahmed and Jimoh Moshood and other Executive Members of the Parliament.