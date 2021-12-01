#EndSARS: Lagos White Paper lacks justice, fairness ― Olabode George

•Demands apology, compensation to bereaved families •Wants immediate scrapping the 2 Toll Gates

Latest News
By Bola Badmus - Lagos
Lagos White Paper lacks, Olabode George gives conditions for participation in PDP Chairmanship race, Lagos newly signed Anti-graft law unconstitutional, retrogressive, Bode George faults Akande, Tinubu, Watershed, Olabode George, Fayose, PDP
Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Olabode George
Former Deputy National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has knocked the White Paper on the report of the #EndSARS panel released on Tuesday night by Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, saying the governor’s response on the issues raised as contained in the document was without justice or fairness.
Chief George, who is also the Atona Odua of Yorubaland, said this on Tuesday in his reaction, in a signed statement made available to the Nigerian Tribune, describing the White Paper as outlandish, defeatist, insensitive, lacking the basic tenet of accountability and decency, which ought to have guided such sensitive issue as the Lekki tragedy.
The PDP chieftain further said the document was at best plastic and gestural, devoid of genuine human concern and sincere leadership.
“Governor Sanwoolu’s White Paper on the report of the #EndSARS panel is outlandish, defeatist, insensitive, lacking the basic tenet of accountability and decency which ought to have guided such sensitive issue as the Lekki tragedy.
“His response is without justice or fairness. It is at best plastic and gestural, devoid of genuine human concern and sincere leadership,” Chief George said.
George, while submitting that the Lagos State government stands indicted for the #EndSARS protests debacle, which he described as an unfortunate incident, quickly noted that  Sanwoolu perhaps might be able to bring a decent closure to the blood of the innocent that yet cried for justice by apologizing to the families of the bereaved, pay them compensation and immediately scrap the two Toll Gates on the axis.
The elder statesman said Sanwo-Olu should not only do those things but also erect a monument in eternal remembrance of those who were cut down unjustly, declaring that nothing else will suffice.
“The Lagos State government stands indicted for the unfortunate incident. Sanwo-Olu perhaps may be able to bring a decent closure to the blood of the innocent that yet cry for justice by apologizing to the families of the bereaved, paying them compensation and immediately scrapping the two illegal Toll Gates and erecting a monument in eternal remembrance of those who were cut down unjustly. Nothing else will suffice,” George said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Lagos White Paper lacks  Lagos White Paper lacks

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Lagos White Paper lacks  Lagos White Paper lacks

You might also like
Latest News

Buhari rejoices with Onu, Olonisakin on birthdays

Latest News

Stop paying lip service to development of agriculture, experts charge Southwest…

Latest News

Shehu Hadi Ahmad resumes as FCDA’s Executive Secretary

Latest News

Ekiti 2022: Fayemi sets December 18 deadline for appointees to resign

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More