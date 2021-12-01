EndSARS: Lagos White Paper lacks justice, fairness ― Olabode George

Former Deputy National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has knocked the White Paper on the report of the #EndSARS panel released on Tuesday night by Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, saying the governor’s response on the issues raised as contained in the document was without justice or fairness.

Chief George, who is also the Atona Odua of Yorubaland, said this on Tuesday in his reaction, in a signed statement made available to the Nigerian Tribune, describing the White Paper as outlandish, defeatist, insensitive, lacking the basic tenet of accountability and decency, which ought to have guided such sensitive issue as the Lekki tragedy.

The PDP chieftain further said the document was at best plastic and gestural, devoid of genuine human concern and sincere leadership.

George, while submitting that the Lagos State government stands indicted for the #EndSARS protests debacle, which he described as an unfortunate incident, quickly noted that Sanwoolu perhaps might be able to bring a decent closure to the blood of the innocent that yet cried for justice by apologizing to the families of the bereaved, pay them compensation and immediately scrap the two Toll Gates on the axis.

The elder statesman said Sanwo-Olu should not only do those things but also erect a monument in eternal remembrance of those who were cut down unjustly, declaring that nothing else will suffice.

