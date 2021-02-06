EndSARS: Lagos panel orders re-opening of Lekki tollgate

Lagos Judicial Panel of Inquiry on #EndSARS protest has on Saturday gave permission to the Lekki Concession Company (LCC) to reopen and repossess the Lekki tollgate.

It would be recalled that LCC had been asking the panel through its attorney, Rotimi Seiriki, to release the toll gate to them for repair and insurance claims since last year, December 2020.

The panel led by the retired Judge Doris Okwuobi, ruled that the plaza should be repossessed by the owner, the Lekki Concession Company.

Judge Okwuobi, alongside four other members of the panel, including Segun Awosanya (Segalink), Oluwatoyin Odusanya (Director, Citizens right), Taiwo Lakanu (a DIG representing the police), and Lucas Koyejo (from the National Human Rights Commission), came to the consensus agreement that the plaza be reopened.

However, four members of the selected no[m9- member of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry kicked against the decision of the panel giving permission to the LCC to reopen the Lekki Tollgate and repossess it.

The lawyers are: Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN), Patience Udoh, a lawyer and human rights activist, and the two representatives of the youth, Rinuola Oduola and Temitope Majekodunmi.

The Adegboruwa- lead team had argued that it was not ripe to reopen the toll gate, saying that they were not a party to other members’ decision to reopen the plaza.