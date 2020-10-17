#EndSARS: Kaduna appoints judicial panel on police brutality

By Muhammad Sabiu - Kaduna

Kaduna State Government has constituted a judicial panel of inquiry into acts of police brutality in the state, following  the resolution of the National Economic Council(NEC).

It will be recalled that NEC mandated  state governors to constitute panels of inquiry  and other steps to ensure accountability in the operations of police units in their states.

A statement from Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, signed by Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye on Friday, disclosed that the Judicial Commission of Inquiry  will be inaugurated on Monday, 19th October 2020.

According to the statement, retired  Justice David Shiri Wyom  is  the Chairman of the seven-member panel and  AIG Lawal Tanko (rtd) is a member,  Rebecca Sako-John and Mustapha Jumare  represent the  civil Society.

Adekeye also said that Yakubu Umar Ibrahim represents  students, while  Nathaniel Sheyi Bagudu and Inna Binta Audu, will  represent the youth and   National Human Rights Commission respectively.

The statement further said that Hajara Abubakar, acting Director, Citizens Right Department of the Ministry of Justice,  represents  the Attorney-General of Kaduna State.

“Representatives of civil society and youth groups will be appointed to join the governor and heads of security agencies deployed in Kaduna State,  on the Special Security and Human Rights Committee that will oversee the activities of these security agencies,’’ Adekeye said.

“This will be followed by the appointment of members of the Human Rights Complaints Team and the posting of these officers to a Complaints Office to enable members of the public lodge reports on the activities of security agencies and that will be forwarded to the Special Security and Human Rights Committee for appropriate action.”

