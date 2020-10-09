EndSARS: IGP condemns attack on police personnel in Delta

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Abubakar Adamu Mohammed Adamu, on Friday condemned the attack on personnel and the destruction of operational vehicles and other assets of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), by #EndSARS protesters at Ughelli in Delta State on Thursday

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Frank Mba, a Deputy Commissioner of Police, (DCP).

According to the statement, IGP Adamu lamented that the incident which occurred on Thursday resulted in the unfortunate death of one policeman, Cpl. Etaga Stanley, attached to ‘A’ Division, Ughellie saying that the attack and brutal murder of the policeman by the protesters also left Sgt. Patrick Okuone with injuries from a gunshot by the protesters.

He further lamented that the protesters also carted away one service AK47 rifle with breach no 56-2609008 and 25 rounds of live ammunition with the deceased at the time of the incident.

He described the incident as cruel and unwarranted and warned that the force would no longer tolerate any attack on its personnel or any member of the law enforcement community.

Adamu who said that although protest by citizens remains a legitimate means for airing concerns and views, pointed out that this “must be carried out with all sense of responsibility and within the confines of the law’’.

The Police boss also condoled the family and friends of the late policeman who paid the supreme price in the service of the country commended the personnel of the Delta State Command for exercising restraint in the face of the immoral and unjustified provocation.

He directed the Commissioner of Police in the state “to carry out an investigation into the unfortunate incident, root-out the perpetrators and bring the killer protesters to book.’

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE