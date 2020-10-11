EndSARS: Ganduje suspends media aide over attacks on Buhari

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje on Sunday suspended his special adviser on media, Salihu Tanko Yakasai over some unguarded utterances on the person of President Muhammadu Buhari on social media.

It would be recalled that Yakasai on Twitter said President Buhari is insensitive and has no sympathy for Nigerians.

Mr Saliu Yakasai, who tweeted through his handle, @dawisu, was reacting to the President’s inability to address Nigerians amid the national outrage as well as the ongoing online and offline protests against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police Force in general.

According to the state commissioner for information, Malam Muhammad Garba, who conveyed the governor’s directive in a statement on Sunday and made available to pressmen disclosed that the suspension is with immediate effect.

Malam Garba, however, noted that though the media aide claimed the comment is his personal opinion, as a public figure, it will be difficult to differentiate between personal opinion and official stand on matters of public concern.

Ganduje, therefore, warned political appointees and public servants to guard against making statements capable of drawing unnecessary controversy and heating up the polity.

The statement reaffirmed the commitment of Governor Ganduje to the policies and programmes of President Buhari’s administration.

It would, however, be recalled that before the IGP banned SARS, President Buhari met with the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, together with the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo and had appealed for calm.

But Alhaji Mr Saliu Yakasai, a son to Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, the former special adviser on National Assembly matters to the former president, late Alhaji Shehu Shagari, believes President Buhari demonstrated insensitivity by not addressing the nation in a broadcast.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

BREAKING: INEC Declares Akeredolu Winner Of Ondo Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared Governor Rotimi Akeredolu as the winner of the 2020 Ondo State Governorship Election.

STILL TRENDING: IGP Disbands SARS Following Nationwide #EndSARS Protests

In the finest spirit of democracy and response to the people’s yearnings, the Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Adamu has today, 11th October, 2020, dissolved the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) across the 36 State Police Commands and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) where they hitherto existed.

TRENDING: Kaduna Govt Names Nuhu Bamalli New Emir Of Zazzau

The Kaduna State Government on Wednesday announced the appointment of Alhaji Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli as the 19th Emir of Zazzau. He succeeds Alhaji Shehu Idris who died on Sunday, 20th September, after reigning for 45 years.

[ICYMI] Missing Boy: Court Sentences Sotitobire Founder To Life Imprisonment

The Ondo State High Court, sitting in Akure, on Tuesday, sentenced the Founder and General Overseer of Sotitobire Praising Chapel, Akure, Prophet Babatunde Alfa, to life imprisonment over the disappearance of one year toddler, Gold Kolawole, during Sunday service in his church last year.

#OndoDecides2020: Reports Of Violence Handiwork Of Weak Candidates ― Jimoh Ibrahim

Business mogul and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Jimoh Ibrahim has explained that reports of the pre-election violence that marred the Ondo State governorship election were the creation of weak opposition parties in the state.

IPPIS: Buhari’s Statement Not Targeted At Us ― ASUU

The leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has said it is confident that President Muhammadu Buhari’s statement that no enrol on Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS) was directed at ASUU members.