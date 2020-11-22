EndSARS: Flesh-eating suspects arrested over murder of policemen in Ibadan

The Oyo State police command has arrested two suspects in connection with the killing of two policemen, Ajibola Adegoke and Rotimi Oladele, during the EndSARS riots in Ibadan.

Not only were the policemen burnt after being killed, they were reportedly dismembered, before their body parts were either eaten or taken away in wraps in Ibadan, Oyo State. The arrested suspects were identified as a 34-year-old pregnant woman and a 43- year old man.

Adegoke and Oladele, both Sergeants, and attached to ‘B’ Operations office at the headquarters of the state police command at Eleyele, Ibadan, were attacked and killed while going to a fish depot at New Gbagi area with one Inspector Osho Ojo, on Thursday, October 22.

The killing was reportedly carried out by hoodlums who came out as EndSARS protesters at Abayomi area of Ibadan. The third policeman, Inspector Ojo, was saved from being killed by operatives of Operation Burst, who reportedly ferried him away from the scene in their vehicle.

Since the incident, the Quick Intervention Unit of the command was said to have started gathering intelligence in the process of which they discovered one of the suspects, the 34-year-old, who had allegedly taken the scrotum and penis of one of the policemen.

She was arrested on Tuesday, November 3. Police sources said the female suspect confessed to being at the scene where the deceased policemen were burnt and dismembered.

She reportedly claimed that she collected the body parts and returned them to the other man in the night of same day. Her confession led the police operatives to arrest the man she mentioned as the one who gave her the private body parts.

When also arrested, the man also reportedly did not deny being at the scene of the incident with other hoodlums. Pleading for forgiveness, the pregnant woman reportedly told the police that she was not a woman of such character, and must have been hypnotised, as she didn’t know what came over her to make her behave like that. The state Police

Public Relations Officer, SP Olugbenga Fadeyi, who confirmed the arrests said the two suspects had been transferred to the Force Intelligence Bureau at the Nigeria Police Force headquarters in Abuja, for further investigation.

