EndSARS: Fintiri apologizes for vandalization of NYSC camp by hoodlums

Adamawa State Governor, Rt. Honourable Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has apologized to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) over the vandalization of its Orientation Camp in the state by hoodlums during the #EndSARS protest.

He made the apology when the Director-General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House, Yola on Thursday.

While describing the incident as unfortunate, Fintiri said the state government was so concerned that it moved swiftly to fix the damage done to camp structures and replaced some of the items carted away by the hoodlums.

The governor assured that his administration would continue to create conducive environment for corps members serving in the state, noting that they had been contributing to its socio-economic development.

“We will sustain our cordial relationship with the scheme, and improve on the welfare and security of these young people, who have left their comfort zones for Adamawa State in the service of our fatherland,” he said.

Affirming the State Government’s commitment to the security of lives and property, he said the safety of the corps members would be particularly prioritized.

Earlier, the DG had expressed gratitude to the governor for his sustained support for NYSC, especially his swift response in the wake of the invasion of the orientation camp by the hoodlums.

Ibrahim noted that gestures of the State Government such as fixing damaged structures, provision of a brand new ambulance, provision of 1000 new mattresses, renovation of the camp clinic and other interventions made the conduct of the three streams of the 2020 Batch ‘B’ Orientation Course possible in the state.

However, he appealed to the State Government to further assist the scheme through the provision of perimeter fence and parade ground pavilion as well as the upgrade of the clinic at the orientation camp.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…