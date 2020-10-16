EndSARS: Enugu governor lauds youths for peaceful protest

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, on Friday, commended youths for their peaceful demonstration in Enugu the state capital.

Addressing the protesters who visited him at the Government House, Enugu, to press further their demand for the #EndPoliceBrutality protest in Nigeria, Governor Ugwuanyi lent his support on the state government’s position as earlier presented by his deputy, Mrs Cecilia Ezeilo, on Tuesday, as well as the decisions of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF).

Ugwuanyi who described the protest as a solemn moment for the country called for prayers and a minute silence for the departed souls of victims of extra-judicial killings in the nation.

The governor, who was accompanied by his deputy, Mrs Ezeilo, commended the protesting youths for their peaceful conduct and urged them to remain law-abiding.

He promised that his administration would intervene and look into their demands, accordingly.

The protesters had earlier gone through the major streets in Enugu metropolis before storming “Lion Building” (Government House).

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Money laundering: Dismiss Mompha’s no-case submission, EFCC tells court

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has beseeched Justice Mohammed Liman of the Federal High Court in Lagos to dismiss the no-case submission filed by suspected internet fraudster, Ismail Mustapha, also known as Mompha, who is standing trial over an alleged N32.9 billion fraud.

#EndSARS Enugu

FCTA bans #EndSARS protest, street demonstrations in Abuja

The Security Committee of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has banned all street demonstrations, protests and processions in the territory, including the EndSARS protest.

A statement on Thursday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Minister of FCT, Anthony Ogunleye, the decision to ban all street demonstrations was taken at the committee’s meeting on Tuesday.

#EndSARS Enugu

Okonjo-Iweala in Aso Rock, holds meeting with Buhari

Former Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, is at the presidential villa, Abuja for a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

#EndSARS Enugu