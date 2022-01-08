EndSARS: Ekiti AG publicly apologises to victims

Ekiti State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Olawale Fapohunda, SAN has offered an “unreserved apology” to all victims of the #EndSARS protests in Ekiti State, as he also confirmed that a total compensation fee of Twenty-one million, two hundred and fifty thousand Naira has been paid to the victims of the protests.

Fapohunda made this declaration in Ado-Ekiti yesterday after a meeting he had with some of the victims of the EndSARS protests.

According to the Attorney General, “Today, we completed the payment in full of the compensation awarded to victims of the EndSARS protests. In total, the State government has now paid out the sum of Twenty One Million, Two Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira (N21,250,000.00). This is the full amount awarded by the Ekiti State Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Allegations of Human Rights Violations by Police Officers including Officers of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and Other Persons (#Endsars Panel).

“I have offered, on behalf of the Government of Ekiti State, an unreserved apology to all victims of the Endsars protests in Ekiti State. The government will continue to strengthen the culture of good governance and respect for human rights in Ekiti State, ” he said.

He, however, acknowledged that compensation is only one component of the several recommendations of the EndSARS panel. “The need to review our administration of justice system in a manner that prioritizes the needs of all those who come into conflict with the law while at the same time recognizing victims of crime as important stakeholders in the criminal justice system were also important recommendations, ” he added.

Speaking further he said: “We have taken a number of important steps in this regard. My office has implemented Mr Governors directive on the publication of a Victims Charter that spells out in simple words the rights, obligations and the duties of state institutions to victims of crime. We have further implemented Mr Governor’s directive for a holistic review of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State with emphasis on the legal protection of victims of crime.

“My office has taken concrete steps in ensuring that we establish functional access to justice offices. We are currently reviewing the status of our Department of Citizens Rights( DCR) and the Office of the Public Defender (OPD). We have heard and responded to the complaints of our citizens for an easily accessible office where citizens complaints can be heard and dealt with promptly without the bureaucracy associated with government Ministries and Agencies. This was why we established the Citizens Complaints Center in the Ojaoba market, Ado Ekiti. The Center when fully functional will complement the work of the DCR and OPD in providing professional legal advice and representation to persons whose rights are violated.

“The Government of Ekiti State notes the recommendation of the EndSARS panel on the issue of police reform and the urgent need to improve the conditions of service including salaries and allowances of police offices serving in Ekiti State. The implementation of this recommendation is not exclusively within the powers of the state government, however Mr Governor is committed to making this issue an agenda item on the meetings of the Nigerian Governors Forum and that of the Police Council. It is noteworthy that some of the victims that were awarded compensation today are police officers who incurred physical and material loss in the course of their duties during the Endsars protests.”

Fapohunda also noted that the Ekiti State Government is concerned about recently reported cases of physical attacks on policemen. “Mr Governor has directed the Ministry of Justice to immediately investigate these cases to ensure that perpetrators are swiftly and efficiently prosecuted. The zero-tolerance policy of the state government on assault on security officers remains in force and will continue to be vigorously implemented, ” he said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers… #EndSARS: Ekiti AG publicly apologises to victims #EndSARS: Ekiti AG publicly apologises to victims #EndSARS: Ekiti AG publicly apologises to victims #EndSARS: Ekiti AG publicly apologises to victims