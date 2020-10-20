EndSARS: Ekiti AG frowns at rape of girls by hoodlums

Ekiti State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Olawale Fapohunda has frowned at the rape of some girls around Fajuyi area of Ado-Ekiti yesterday night by some hoodlums, said to be #EndSARS protesters.

According to him, “Rape and robbery cannot be the values of #EndSARS protesters.” Fapohunda made this statement today in Ado Ekiti while receiving mothers of three girls who were gang-raped around Fajuyi area of Ado-Ekiti yesterday night.

The Attorney-General said it was regrettable that the legitimate protests against impunity by SARS has now been hijacked by undesirable elements who rape, assault and rob innocent citizens.

He further said: “it is becoming obvious that Government cannot continue to allow the good people of Ekiti State suffer in this manner.” Fapohunda, however, advised the women to immediately take the assaulted girls to the Ekiti State Sexual Assault Referral Centre- the Moremi Clinic located in the Ekiti State teaching hospital for a medical check-up.

According to him, “it may now be necessary to alert all those participating in the protests, specifically girls and women to note that there exist hoodlums in their midst whose agenda is to rape and rob.”

The mother of one of the girls (name withheld) who spoke on behalf of the other two mothers told the Attorney-General that their daughters joined the protests out of the conviction of the cause and said they had severally appealed to the girls to be careful.

She said they had decided to come to see the Attorney-General first rather than the police because of the campaign by the Attorney-General against sexual violence in the State.

She lamented that they were horrified that their daughters were raped by those who are fighting the same cause. She then pleaded with the Attorney-General to ensure that the rapists were apprehended