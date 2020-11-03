EndSARS: Diaspora Youths laud Gov Makinde’s conflict resolution approach, call for absolute peace

Youths in the Diaspora under the aegis of the socio-political support group of the Oyo State government, Omituntun Initiative in the Diaspora (OID), has described the effort of the Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, in ensuring peace and order during the hit of the protests of the Nigerian youths against police brutality in the country, as a leader of historical policy, crisis and conflict resolution management expert.

The group also appealed to the youths, especially in the state to embrace absolute peace and also tap into the lofty opportunities of the Seyi Makinde-led administration before and after the protest, noting that their grievances through the peaceful protest have been.

Speaking to Tribune Online, the spokesperson of the group, Ayotomiwa Adebayo, through a press release, called for absolute calm among youths, adding that, “The voice of Nigerian youths have been heard loud and clear even beyond Nigeria and that Governor Seyi Makinde has taken proactive actions in achieving a youth-oriented Government to transforming the lives of youths in the State with meaningful programmes, including, youth development initiatives and entrepreneurship skills.”

Mr John Oyedeji OID Dublin, however, urged Governor Makinde not to be distracted by his critics that are hell-bent on distracting him from focusing on delivering dividends of democracy to the good people of Oyo State and building a better future for its youths and citizens at large.

In a similar development, Diaspora Youths around the globe Africa, Europe, Asia, the UK, US, Canada, South America, Australia, and New Zealand of the group commended Governor Seyi Makinde for protecting youths in the state during the protest for good governance and accountability in his governance.

OID youth ambassador in Germany, Mr. Tunde Olarinoye, said Governor Makinde’s quick intervention to ensure peaceful demonstration for the voice of Nigerian Youths to be heard has made huge difference to restore peace, law, and order in the state. “His rare leadership qualities, crisis management experience, and conflict resolution approach demonstrated during and after the #EndSARS protest in Oyo State was highly commendable,” he added.

Also, OID Canada youths representative, Mr. Tosin Adegoke, stated that Governor Makinde’s people-oriented government and all-inclusive programme embedded in his development plans will surely have a transformative effect on young people as future leaders.

The UK OID Youths Ambassador, Mr. Abiola Olopade, used the opportunity to appreciate Governor Makinde on his continued good governance for the betterment of the people of Oyo State, while he also applauded him on his historical policy announcement on pensioners.

“The approval for virtual screening will allow full freedom to our valued state pensioners. The opportunity to receive their pension benefits whilst out of the State shows respect for their contribution to the development of Oyo State and varied life choices that may take a pensioner to the Diaspora.

This development highlights the forward-thinking nature of the pacesetter Governor, who is incorporating technological advances to ensure pensioners do not miss out on their duly earned benefit,” he added.

