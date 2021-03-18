Endsars: Cross River seeks FG’s support for repair of 156 properties destroyed

The Commissioner for Tourism, Cross River State, Eric Anderson has requested for the Federal Government’s support for the repair of 156 properties destroyed during the #Endsars protest in the state.

Anderson made this statement while speaking at the Federation of Tourism Associations in Nigeria (FTAN) Governing Council first Quarterly Council Meeting held in Calabar.

He told the FTAN members that 156 properties belonging to Individuals, firms, state government and Federal Government worth about N73 billion were badly affected.

He that the state has since repaired the Waterparks at Tinapa and the Art and Craft Village just in time for Christmas last year.

The Governing Council meeting holding in Calabar is the first physical meeting by any tourism association in Nigeria.

In his remarks, Ambassador Ikechi Uko a member of the Board of Trustees had earlier led the members to a courtesy call on the Speaker of the Cross River State House of Assembly, Rt.Hon.William Eteng.

Receiving the members in the Chambers the Speaker explained why the Carnival Calabar was cancelled last year, adding that the tourism family was disappointed with the cancellation, a reason he needed to explain what the House of Assembly did.

The State House of Assembly had cancelled the hosting of the carnival based on the COVID-19 pandemic.

He thanked the members for choosing Calabar for its first physical meeting.

Also speaking, the First Deputy National President of FTAN, Mr Nkereuwem Onung representing the National President, Alhaji Rabo Saleh told the Speaker that FTAN decided to host a physical meeting to Kickstart tourism events across the nation.

He said that zoom meetings are not good for tourism business. “If people don’t move, tourism would not work, so the movement has to begin within the accepted health protocols.”

He pleaded with the Speaker that the state should host the carnival this year even if it will be controlled. He explained that tourism is the most affected Industry in Nigeria yet no support or subsidy has been extended to the members.

FTAN is the national umbrella organisation for practitioners in Nigeria made up of hoteliers, restaurateurs, travel agents, tour operators, car hire and cultural operators.

