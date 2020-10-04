EndSARS: Chidoka canvasses review of Police funding, organisational framework

The former Aviation Minister, Osita Chidoka has called for an immediate review of the current Police funding and organizational framework.

He said Federal Government should fund personnel cost of Police officers while states should take over operational and capital cost.

The call followed incessant cases of harassment and brutality of the citizens by officers of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS).

The PDP chieftain, in a statement, made available to newsmen in Awka, on Sunday, said Police organizational and funding framework would bring lasting change and reduce the need for special forces.

The statement read, “SARS is symptomatic of a terminal disease. Their constant turning their guns on Nigerians is abominable and criminal. It is a crime against the people and should be dealt with seriously.

“My simple solution is: Federal Government should fund personnel cost of Police officers while states should take over operational and capital cost.

“Transparency International said 29 states spent 241bn on security votes = 70% of annual Police Budget. Current Police funding and organizational construct is a joke and should be reviewed immediately.

“PLAC in a factsheet revealed that personel cost consume 92.4% of budget. Only 3.6% is for capital while under 5% is for overheads.

“Overheads pay for training, fuel, electricity and the running of the force. Police should be overhead as the cost of patrolling, training, use of data for internet and call centres and other operational costs determine Police effectiveness,” he added.

He said states should take over Capex & Overheads which at an average of 4 billion per year per state will increase Police capital and overhead budget by over N120bn with better accountability and still leave the governors with some discretionary security votes.

“Police budget as a percentage of National budget has been declining since 2015 while actual releases of Capex and Overheads have been less than budgeted. The current funding and control mechanism is clearly suboptimal and the outcome is growing insecurity.

“EndSARS is good but an immediate reset of Police organizational and funding framework will bring lasting change and reduce the need for special forces,” Chidoka concluded.

