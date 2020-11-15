EndSARS: CAN President urges Buhari, FG to listen, meet demands of youths

The President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Rev. Dr. Samson Olasupo Ayokunle, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to listen to the cries of the Nigerians youth and meet their demands.

Ayokunle made this in Akure, Ondo State capital, during the consecration ceremony of Rev(Dr.) James Bayo Owoyemi, as the President of the United Apostolic Church of Christ(U.A.C.C) worldwide, also appealed to the youths to give the Federal government time to come out with plans for them.

The CAN president advised the youths and Nigerians in general, not to lose hope in the Federal government saying the youths have made a statement and the Nigerian government should know that the youths are formidable and should be catered for.

According to him, the youth of the country have woken up to show to our leaders that they are not an appendage to society and said, “I want the government not to trivialize the voice of the youth but to ensure and work assiduously and make concrete plans for them in the developmental programme of the country especially in creating an enabling environment for employment for the youths.

“With the way they have spoken, I want to also advise the youth to be patient because Rome was not built in a day. They also need to allow the government to have space to rejig things and make plans for them.”

He, however, encouraged the people of the country to be steadfast in prayers for a better country, saying “If any year is good we need to praise Him and if otherwise, we need to talk to Him the more on the need to make the year better for us.

“The situation of the country has shown to us that power belongs to Him and not to us. Any good we received is not because we merit it. It is because of His grace. We need to be humble in our dealings with the Almighty. Appreciate him for the little we have so that he can open the doors for the plenty.”

Earlier, the newly consecrated President, Rev(Dr.) Bayo Owoyemi, appealed to the government to prioritize the welfarism of the youths of the country.

He said “The youth of the country has spoken. Let the government listen and rise to its responsibility. What we are expecting after the protest is a positive change in the country.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE