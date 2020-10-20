EndSARS: Buhari meets Defense Minister, Chief of Defence Staff

President Muhammadu Buhari has met with the Minister of Defense, Major General Bashir Magashi, (retd) and the Chief of Defense Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin ostensibly as part of the effort to find a way out of the ongoing #EndSARS protests.

The meeting took place behind closed doors at the presidential villa, Abuja on Tuesday.

It comes in the wake of the hijack of the protests by hoodlums in parts of the country leading to violence, loss of lives and properties.

