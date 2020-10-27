EndSARS: Bauchi constitutes 17-member judicial panel of inquiry

Following the widespread protests by youths and other human rights groups across the country against the recurring highhandedness and brutality of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit of the Nigeria Police Force, Bauchi State Government has constituted a judicial panel of inquiry.

The development according to a press release by the Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Governor, Muktar Gidado is in line with the resolve of the government to reform the Nigeria Police Force in order to investigate human right abuses in Bauchi State.

The release further contained that Governor Bala Mohammed approved the constitution of the committee with Justice Habibu Idris Shall, a retired High Court judge as its chairman.

Other members of the committee are CP. Hamisu Makama (Rtd); Chairman, Nigerian Bar Association, Bauchi State Chapter, Barr. Jibrin S. Jibrin; Civil Society Groups, Bauchi State; Representative of Human Right Commission Bauchi State Office (NHRC) and Representative of FIDA, Bauchi State Office.

The members also include chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Bauchi State council; Representative of Jama’atul Nasirul Islam (JNI), Bauchi State Chapter; representative of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Bauchi State as well as representative of National Council of Women Society, Bauchi State (NCWS).

Also appointed as members of the committee are representative of National Youth Council of Nigeria Bauchi State; Representative of NACCIMA, Bauchi State; representative of Miyetti Allah Kautel Hore, Bauchi State; representative of Miyetti Allah (MACBAN), Bauchi State; representative of NURTW, Bauchi State; Comrade Mohammed Nasiru Umar ATBU representing NUBASS while the representative of the Attorney-General/Commissioner of Justice is to serve as the Secretary.

The governor hoped that members of the committee will bring their wealth of knowledge and experience into the discharge of the committee’s assignment.

The Panel will be inaugurated on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, by Governor Mohammed, at the Banquet Hall of the Government House, Bauchi, by 10:00 am.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: Presidential Panel On Police Reforms Agrees To Meet All Demands By #EndSARS Protesters

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has convened a meeting with stakeholders and has agreed to meet all demands raised by the #EndSARS protesters, which include halting use of force against protesters and unconditional release of arrested citizens.

ICYMI: Lagos To Compensate Victims Of #EndSARS Protest With N200m ― Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said the state government has earmarked N200million as compensation for families of victims of #EndSars protest.

ICYMI: I Was A Victim Of SARS Brutality Twice, Oyo Deputy Gov Tells Protesters

Oyo State deputy governor, Mr Rauf Olaniyan revealed that members of the Nigerian Police Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) have attacked him twice.

ICYMI: #EndSARS: Protesters Block Oyo Secretariat Main Gates (SEE VIDEO)

#ENDSARS protesters, on Tuesday, blocked the main gates leading to Oyo State government secretariat, demanding the total end to Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS), saying no reformation of the disbanded police units should be carried in the Nigeria Police Force.

ICYMI: Buhari Nominates Lauretta Onochie, Three Others As INEC Commissioners

President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated his Special Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie and three others as National Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC).