EndSARS: Attack On Oyetola, a condemnable act of terrorism, says Akeredolu

The Chairman of the South West Governors’ Forum and the Governor of Ondo State, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, on Sunday condemned the attack on the Osun State governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola on Saturday in Osogbo, the state capital of Osun.

Akeredolu who stated this in a statement issued and signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr. Ojo Oyewamide, described the attack as unwarranted, misdirected and repulsive.

Akeredolu who expressed disbelief over the attack, however, noted that the genuine movement has been already hijacked by politicians to visit their frustrations on perceived opponents.

The governor stated in the statement that “Undoubtedly, the #EndSARS movement has had a popular and receptive attitude to it by majority of Nigerians, including policy makers, who have seen in it an opportunity to deepen concern and redirect efforts towards veritable reforms aimed at achieving positive results.

“All the same, the desirability or otherwise of this movement appears to have come under a curious integrity test following the misdirected anger visited on Governor Oyetola.

“This act is a clear act of terrorism under the guise of a civil and supposedly peaceful protest that has been hijacked by criminals and hoodlums hired by politicians. This is more so that dangerous weapons were said to have been deployed in the ignoble act.”

He said further that “Nothing more describes and represents this pernicious act as repulsive.

It is, therefore, pertinent to call on the organisers to reinstate stakeholders involved in the #EndSARS protests so as to stratify between those with genuine, altruistic desires for reforms and elements who have offered themselves as mercenaries to unleash mayhem on innocent people.

“It must be noted that State Governors stand in between two inescapable points of challenges while they ought to be Chief Security Officers in their respective states, are indeed, compelled to act as such, the workability of such still remains some distance away from reality.

“In other words, the attack on Governor Oyetola or any other Governor anywhere in the country is a clear infliction of double jeopardy. No Governor is in charge of any Police Formation, Unit or Department.”

Akeredolu, however, appealed to the youths to hold firm their belief in the Nigerian Project and press for whatever is desirable to make it work.

He admonished the protesters “not to be useful tools in the hands of politicians at this trying period.”

